Zach Goldman to launch Vetley Capital

Zach Goldman, veterinary practice manager and real estate entrepreneur, announced the launch of Vetley Capital, a veterinary real estate investment firm based in Annapolis. As president of the new firm, and in partnership with David Williams of MRE Capital, Goldman plans to build a long-term portfolio of veterinary real estate properties nationwide.

Vetley Capital currently owns 10 veterinary properties in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, with an additional four under contract expected to close in coming months. According to Goldman, the veterinary industry is consolidating and, as many practices are acquired by larger corporate groups, many retiring practice owners are often left holding onto real estate assets after the sale of the practice.

Vetley Capital offers liquidity to those owners looking to sell, as well as ongoing property management and customer service to new tenants.

At the core of Vetley Capital’s strategy is creating long-term benefits for all parties involved in the transition of a veterinary practice to new ownership, including the current and future practice owners, as well as the actual real estate and how it is managed for future tenants.