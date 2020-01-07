The Howard County Historical Society, in partnership with Visit Howard County, will hold a special kick-off event for the 2020 “Year of the Howard County Woman.”

Honorary spokeswoman Liz Bobo, the only woman elected county executive, will give a presentation on Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. at Howard County Tourism, 8267 Main Street, Ellicott City. County Executive Calvin Ball will also be providing remarks at the kick-off.

The Howard County Historical Society, founded in 1958 as the County’s primary repository for historical artifacts, documents, and photographs, will focus its exhibits, programs and research on profiles of historic women from Howard County to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment on August 18, 1920.

As a part of the yearlong commemoration, the Historical Society will present an exhibit at the Howard County Fair on the Suffragette Movement and the 1st Women Voters of Howard County.

After the Fair exhibition in August, the exhibit will be featured at the Museum of Howard County History for the remainder of the year.

In addition to this exhibit, the Historical Society will highlight the profiles of these remarkable women in a series of lectures and smaller exhibits at the Howard County Library Miller Branch and Historical Center.

For more information, call 410-480-3250 or visit https://www.visithowardcounty.com/event/year-of-the-howard-county-woman-kick-off-event/16561/.