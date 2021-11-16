WYPR finalizes acquisition of WTMD

Coinciding with Public Radio Music Day on Nov. 10, public service broadcaster Your Public Radio (WYPR) 88.1FM announced its acquisition of WTMD 89.7 FM from Towson University is official. Bringing both stations under the Your Public Radio umbrella, a new corporate website also soft-launched at www.yourpublic.org.

In May 2021, WYPR, an NPR member station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond, announced plans of the acquisition of WTMD, which has been operated by Towson University Public Media, a nonprofit organization, in affiliation with Towson University since 2014. WYPR is an independent community licensee and a news/talk station airing local, national and international radio content.

WYPR excels in local programming and journalism through outstanding shows like Midday, On the Record and Out of the Blocks as well as its award-winning newsroom. With signals in Baltimore (WYPR 88.1 FM), Frederick (WYPF 88.1 FM) and Ocean City (WYPO 106.9 FM), the station also produces and distributes award winning local podcasts with Podcast Central including favorites like The Daily Dose, The Maryland Curiosity Bureau and Essential Tremors.