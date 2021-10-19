WNAV Radio sold to local group

Sajak Broadcasting Corp. has filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for the change of ownership of WNAV, the historic radio station at 1430 AM in Annapolis, to Maryland-based BMSC Media.

Sajak Broadcasting is owned by Wheel of Fortune host, TV personality and local philanthropist Pat Sajak. Regarding the transition of ownership, Sajak said he’s “extremely proud of what WNAV has meant to this community during the more than 20 years I’ve had the privilege of being its owner. I’m grateful to Steve Hopp and the other talented men and women who have worked so hard to keep the Annapolis area informed and entertained. I’m also indebted to our advertisers and, of course, our loyal listeners. As I move toward retirement over the next couple of years, I’ll always look back at my ownership of WNAV with great pride and satisfaction.”

BMSC’s group is led by local broadcasters Chris Roth and Frank Brady, who are both former WNAV on-air personalities.

“WNAV and Annapolis have been an important part of my life for a long time,” said Roth. “WNAV was my first full time radio job [more than] 25 years ago, so it holds a place close to my heart. I’m proud that BMSC Media will be able to continue the legacy of this legendary station.”