Winter Break meals program to serve Howard children

The Howard County Public School System is collaborating with the Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services, the Howard County Library System and the Community Action Council of Howard County to provide nutrition for children in need during the winter school break. Free Winter Break Meals will be offered at two Howard County locations on Thursday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 28.

Lunches will be served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on both days at the following locations.

● Florence Bain Center, 5470 Ruth Keeton Way, Columbia

● HCLS, East Columbia Branch Library, 6600 Cradlerock Way, Columbia

All children under 18 years of age will receive a free meal. There are no application requirements or cost to families for this winter lunch program.