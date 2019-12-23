Who’s celebrating Christmas?

Is there a ‘war on Christmas?’ That might depend where you live.

A new study examining how Americans celebrate in every state found Maryland ranks No. 18 with 32.3 percent of residents not Christian or celebrating religiously. The national average is 29 percent.

Overall, 90 percent of Americans plan to celebrate in some fashion, but only 50 percent plan to attend church, and millions of others don’t identify as Christian at all.

SafeHome.org today released a study on How Americans Celebrate Christmas using Pew Research Center data on 35,000 Americans in all 50 states.

Here are key findings in Maryland:

No. 22 in the nation with 23 percent of residents who don’t claim a specific religion

in the with 23 percent of residents who don’t claim a specific religion No. 15 with 1.20 percent of residents are Pagan, Wiccan or of a Native American faith

with 1.20 percent of residents are Pagan, Wiccan or of a Native American faith No. 8 with 6.00 percent of the population is Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist or Hindu

Here are key national findings: