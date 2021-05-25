Whong Acquires OutLook By The Bay Magazine

Whong Community Media, of Columbia, has acquired OutLook By The Bay magazine from OutLook By The Bay and Tecla Murphy, of Annapolis. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

OutLook by the Bay, the magazine for active adults in the Chesapeake Bay area, is mailed bi-monthly to an audience of roughly 13,000 households, located primarily in Anne Arundel County, and with recipients in many other areas of Maryland. Copies are also available in doctors’ offices, libraries, senior centers and other locations in Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. It has been published since 2007.

Jason Whong, principal of Whong Community Media, will become editor and publisher of the publication. Whong, a Maryland native, got his start in journalism in 2001 as a freelance writer for MacAddict magazine. He worked 11 years in roles such as photographer, reporter and digital editor in the Gannett newspapers in Central New York working before returning to Maryland in 2015 to be digital editor at The Daily Record, in Baltimore. He also became editorial technologist for The Daily Record’s parent company, BridgeTower Media, where he worked to improve websites and workflows.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision, but after 13 very busy and productive years of creating and maintaining OutLook, it’s time to move on to another interest,” said Murphy, who has written nine books targeted to young adult books that focus on the history of America using the nom de plume Tecla Emerson.