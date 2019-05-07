What are the best cities to start a business?

With National Small Business Week underway and half of Americans working for small businesses, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on its top 100 Best Large Cities to Start a Business.

The news wasn’t encouraging locally, with Washington ranking 91st and Baltimore ranking 92nd in the 2019 list. The best places were Orlando, Fla.; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Miami; Austin, Texas; and Tampa.

In order to help aspiring entrepreneurs maximize their chances for long-term prosperity, WalletHub compared 100 U.S. cities across 19 key indicators of startup viability. The data set ranges from five-year business-survival rate to office-space affordability. To view the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-to-start-a-business/2281