Westfield Annapolis supports vulnerable communities

Westfield Annapolis (a.k.a. Annapolis Mall) has launched WestfieldCares in Anne Arundel County to highlight organizations and the charitable work they are doing to confront the effect the COVID-19 pandemic is having on vulnerable populations in the community.

The program, part of the company’s response to the COVID-19 crisis along with monetary and in-kind donations, is intended to help drive awareness and additional donations for non-profits that serve groups such as those experiencing homelessness, economically disadvantaged families, seniors and children.

Locally, Westfield initiatives include support of the following organizations.

Lighthouse Shelter. Provided a monetary donation as well as food and necessities to support the homeless population;

SPCA of Anne Arundel. Donated supplies and food for the animals impacted by shelter closure and adoption holds;

Anne Arundel Medical Center. Partnered with Stoney River Legendary Steaks, Nando’s Peri-Peri and The Cheesecake Factory to provide meals to doctors, nurses and staff who are working around the clock for our community;

Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Donated school supplies and meals for local students to successfully complete the school year remotely at home;

Anne Arundel County Police & West Annapolis Fire Department. Provided Anne Arundel County Police Department lunch from California Pizza Kitchen to feed four shifts: all 100-150 officers and detectives; in addition, provided West Annapolis Fire Department lunch from Chipotle.