Westfield Annapolis site to become retail district

Work is underway at Westfield Annapolis on the transformation of the property’s long-vacated 110,000-square-foot former Lord & Taylor department store site into a vibrant new shopping district comprising stylish boutiques, home design stores and new experience-driven offerings slated to open to the public in 2021.

To improve the customer journey at the center, the project will include an airy new pedestrian gallery connecting the property’s Macy’s store to its Pottery Barn and Nordstrom wings, which is expected to open by September 2020. The renovation will also create a new double-height architectural exterior entrance, approximately 40 feet high and located alongside Bestgate Road, featuring glass and metal paneling, as well as providing visitors a more convenient point of entry to access the new offerings.

The upcoming enhancement of the Westfield Annapolis experience comes alongside a series of new arrivals to the center, including Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse and a soon-to-open Retro Fitness gym.

As much of the work on the project will occur within the confines of the former department store space, the impact on Westfield Annapolis’ guests and visitors during the months ahead will be limited. Shops and restaurants will remain open for business throughout the process.

The center will also welcome in February 2020 the opening of a new permanent, expanded location for Anne Arundel County’s Discoveries: The Library at the Mall, providing dedicated learning spaces for teens and young children; as well as more books, computers, and seating lounges than have been available in the temporary library that is already open at the center.

The nearly 13,000 square-foot-facility will hold a kid’s preview day on Monday, Feb. 17, and host a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 11:30 a.m. It will open in the former Charlotte Russe and American Eagle stores, near Crate & Barrel. Discoveries: The Library at the Mall boasts the highest program attendance among all 16 libraries and has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors since its opening on April 30, 2018. The current location will close on February 10.