Welldoc to study diabetes patients

Columbia-based Welldoc, and Healthagen, an Aetna business unit within CVS Health based in Hartford, Conn., in collaboration with LifeScan Inc., have announced details of a study to evaluate the use and potential health benefits of OneTouch Reveal Plus. The mobile and web coaching tool is for adults with type 2 diabetes.

The study will evaluate changes in specific health outcomes among individuals who participate in the tool’s tailored virtual coaching and engagement. In 2018, Welldoc and LifeScan Inc., introduced OneTouch Reveal Plus as a benefit offering for health insurers and plan sponsors.

The product integrates WellDoc’s BlueStar digital therapeutic technology with LifeScan’s OneTouch Verio Flex blood glucose monitoring system. OneTouch Reveal Plus offers real-time coaching based on an individual’s unique profile and treatment plan. The app gets to know each user and optimizes the coaching experience; the coaching guides users on ways to treat high and/or low blood sugar in the moment, as well as how to resolve patterns over time.

Healthagen offers analytical capabilities to test the practical application of health care products and services among Aetna members. Between November 2018 and January 2019, more than 10,000 Aetna commercial members with type 2 diabetes were invited to participate in the study.

Participants agreed to use the OneTouch Reveal Plus technology for six months. During this time, Healthagen tracked how well and how long members take their medicines (if prescribed), average blood sugar levels (HbA1c lab values), incidence of significantly high or low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia), doctor visits, hospital stays and emergency room visits. These findings can be correlated to overall health care costs, medical resource utilization and outcomes associated with type 2 diabetes management among participants.