Welldoc to collaborate with Dexcom

Columbia-based Welldoc, a digital health company, announced a collaboration with Dexcom, the global leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes.

Welldoc and Dexcom signed an initial data partnership in 2019. This new collaboration will allow Welldoc’s BlueStar, a digital health product for individuals living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, to deliver insights to Dexcom G6 CGM system users. These insights go beyond glucose trends to inform individuals how their glucose is being affected by other key parameters, including medication adherence, activity, nutrition, sleep and more.

The parties will also explore additional opportunities with Welldoc customers to leverage a more integrated offering.

“This is a pivotal time for those in digital health to work together to combine our expertise – in the utilization of technology and data science to drive user engagement and clinical outcomes,” said Welldoc CEO Kevin McRaith. “This partnership is a significant milestone for Dexcom, Welldoc, health care providers, and most importantly for those living with diabetes. These are the types of collaborations that will move the needle forward in improving population health.”

In addition to the new collaboration with Dexcom, BlueStar also integrates with blood glucose meters, pharmacies, labs and activity and fitness trackers, to make managing everyday life as simple as possible. On the backend, BlueStar aggregates various dimensions of data to deliver actionable insights to the individual’s own care team, providing new opportunities to optimize care.