Welldoc, Dexcom expand strategic partnership

Columbia-based Welldoc and Dexcom announced the first customer for a new integrated offering to drive improved health for people with Type 2 diabetes. Welldoc will offer its BlueStar digital health solution and the Dexcom G6 CGM system as a single platform offering for select employers and health systems, beginning with a Fortune 100 company.

The Dexcom G6 system measures glucose levels just beneath the surface of the skin and sends data wirelessly every five minutes. BlueStar, an FDA-cleared digital health solution, guides individuals through the complicated journey of living with diabetes by enabling them to self-manage their conditions and enhancing connections to their health care teams.

“This partnership allows us to bring together the two most challenging, and often independent, elements of diabetes management ― glucose monitoring and the impact of lifestyle choices ― for the first time. Through a new app experience, users will be able to manage multiple facets of their health while also improving data sharing with their care team,” said Kevin McRaith, CEO of Welldoc. “Our goal at Welldoc is to advance the self-management of chronic conditions, improve population health and reduce costs. Our integrated offering with Dexcom is an important advancement in these efforts.”

The G6 includes a slim, water-resistant sensor that is discreet, easy to insert and is FDA-cleared to make diabetes treatment decisions without confirmatory finger sticks or calibration. The system features customizable alarms and alerts to warn users of dangerous glucose levels, even while they are asleep.

Advertisement

BlueStar is an FDA-cleared digital health solution for diabetes, backed by more than 52 peer-reviewed clinical posters and publications, that:

Engages people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes;

Delivers tailored, real-time feedback – 24/7, on or offline – to improve long-term health;

Connects users with their own care team to provide new opportunities to optimize care;

Seamlessly integrates with blood glucose meters, pharmacies, labs, activity and fitness trackers;

Aggregates critical data to assist by delivering actionable insights to the user’s care team;

Allows providers to use remote patient monitoring codes for reimbursement.