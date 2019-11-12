Wegmans pulls out of Annapolis plan

Here is a statement from Anne Arundel County Planning and Zoning Officer Steve Kaii-Ziegler:

“On Nov. 5, 2019, Wegmans informed county planners that it was withdrawing its application to build a 91,057-square-foot store that would occupy the former US Internetworking property on Riva Road, directly across the Annapolis Towne Center in the Parole Growth Management Area (PGMA).

“The Office of Planning and Zoning has been in discussions with Wegmans for approximately a year, working with Wegmans to help it achieve its business plan while maintaining the integrity of the goals and standards of the PGMA. Unfortunately, Wegmans business plan called for a one story, big box design with a huge parking lot that was more suitable for a rural or suburban setting. The parking plan proposed a sea of surface parking (650 spaces) in the front of their building, which is approximately 200 spaces more than the county requires.

“[The] Office of Planning and Zoning provided Wegmans with several alternative design options that would have better connected the store to the Riva Road corridor and been compatible with the adjacent town center. Wegmans was unwilling to adequately address those issues and, unfortunately, we were not able to reach a consensus on the design.

“The Office of Planning and Zoning is disappointed that Wegmans has apparently made a decision to withdraw their application. Despite their decision, we remain committed to assisting Wegmans should they reconsider their current position.”

Wegmans operates stores in Maryland in Columbia and at the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, in Gambrills, plus six others.

Statement from Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman regarding Wegmans:

“I’ve heard from many constituents that they are disappointed that Wegmans is apparently pulling out of plans for an Annapolis store. I’m disappointed, too. But planning decisions we make now will affect communities for years to come, and so we can’t settle for a design that isn’t right.”