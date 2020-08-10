Website brings local history home

The Howard County Historical Society has launched a new website that’s informative, interactive and fun. Visit www.hchsmd.org.

Founded in 1958, the Howard County Historical Society is the primary private repository of historical records and artifacts related to Howard County’s rich history. The Society provides access to materials that aid in historical exploration, research and discovery for all ages and cultural groups.

Throughout the year, the Howard County Historical Society presents a wide variety of engaging public programs, concerts, lectures, and other activities. The Society also welcomes school groups, scouts, home schoolers, adult groups and the public to participate through field trips and outreach programs