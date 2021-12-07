Webinars will discuss historic preservation grants

The Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) announced two webinars and two question/answer virtual sessions during the next three months to learn about $600,000 in available funding for historic preservation grants through the Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program. The webinars and question/answer sessions will be held virtually on Dec. 9, 2021; Jan. 7 and 19; and Feb. 15, 2022. Applications for the grant funding can be submitted beginning February 2022.

The goal of this competitive program is to promote the preservation of historic properties listed on or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, either individually or as a contributing structure within a district. Grants up to $100,000 are available for acquisition, restoration, and rehabilitation projects of eligible properties. Predevelopment costs can also be funded for some projects.

Eligible applicants include nonprofits, local governments, business entities and individuals. Project selection will be based on the property’s relative historical or cultural significance, urgency or need of the project, and a public benefit component that meets the mission and goals of MHT as indicated in the grant guidelines. Grant projects selected for funding will be announced summer 2022.

The link to the online grant application portal will be available on mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml beginning Feb. 1; the deadline for applying is March 15, 2022. The webinars and question/answer sessions are free to attend, but registration is required at forms.gle/kYhbzwmTY21sx36i9 .

For more information about the Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program, contact Barbara Fisher at barbara.fisher@maryland.gov.