Waugh Chapel Towne Centre begins $4M expansion

Greenberg Gibbons announced a $4 million expansion at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, a mixed-use lifestyle destination in Gambrills. The expansion, located on 79 acres adjacent to the current center behind Wegmans, includes new retail, townhomes and apartments, and an assisted living facility.

The new residential component will include two communities: The Monarch, by Bozzuto Group, will feature 244 apartments and 52 luxury townhomes. The Enclave, a K. Hovnanian Homes development, will have 98 luxury townhomes. For seniors needing help with activities of daily living, Arbor Terrace, by The Arbor Company, is a new freestanding, 80-unit assisted living facility offering private residences with added personal assistance.

Also, a new 12,000-square-foot retail building will be located next to Mission BBQ and Outback Steakhouse. Sleep Number and Nail Trix have signed leases with Greenberg Gibbons, and the company plans to attract fast casual restaurants and fitness amenities to occupy the remaining space.