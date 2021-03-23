Wallet Hub ranks Columbia among Top 10 happiest cities 

Columbia was recently ranked eighth in the list of the Happiest Cities in America by WalletHub, the personal finance outlet. WalletHub analyzed more than 180 of the country’s largest cities across 31 indicators of happiness – including depression rates, income growth and leisure time. Columbia previously placed at no. 36 in 2020.

To determine the level of happiness, WalletHub compared cities across 31 key indicators. The data set ranges from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day. Columbia ranked notably in the following metrics:

4th: Emotional & Physical Well-Being

95th: Income & Employment

102nd: Community & Environment

Columbia was also ranked second in 2021 as the Best City for Jobs and in 2020 as the Safest City in America, both by WalletHub.