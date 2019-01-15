Walker named AAEDC’s CEO

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that former County Councilman Jerry Walker will be the new president and CEO of Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corp. (AAEDC). Walker most recently served two terms on the council, representing District 7; he has been employed by DCA Imaging Systems, a family-owned small business in Lanham, for 22 years.

Walker has a master’s degree in Public Administration and Policy from American University, and is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Public Policy’s Academy for Excellence in Local Government. He is the chair of the Responsive Government Transition Team Committee for the Pittman administration, and was also a member of the Board of Directors for the Maryland Association of Counties, serving as its president from 2017-18.

Walker will replace AAEDC President and CEO, Julie Mussog, who is leaving her position to become a senior vice president at Municap Inc., a public finance-consulting firm in Columbia that specializes in the public finance aspects of redevelopment.

MuniCap has assisted with more than 250 projects in more than 30 states and the District of Columbia, including many significant projects in Anne Arundel County, such as The National Business Park, Arundel Mills, Annapolis Town Center and Waugh Chapel Town Center.