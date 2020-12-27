VSC Fire & Security moves to Linthicum

VSC Fire & Security has signed a lease with St. John Properties for 20,207 square feet of space at 805 Pinnacle Drive. The single-story building consists of 62,160 square feet of flex/R&D space and is in BWI Tech Park in Linthicum. The company intends to relocate approximately 35 office and 65 field employees from the Jessup in Howard County to Anne Arundel County in early 2021.

VSC Fire & Security is a commercial fire sprinkler and security system contractor that currently operates 15 locations throughout the eastern and southeastern sections of the United States. Founded more than 60 years ago and headquartered in Ashland, Virginia, the company delivers fire protection, life safety and security solutions to commercial and residential customers. The new location will service customers throughout the central Maryland region and into the northern part of Washington, D.C.

“Sustained business growth and an inefficient space layout at our existing location were the primary drivers for our search for new office space,” said Peter Anderson, division manager for VSC. “805 Pinnacle Drive provided us with the opportunity to start with a clean slate and design a customized working environment that was conducive to employee collaboration and cohesiveness. The majority of our staff will have work stations next to windows and natural light, which will promote productivity and employee well-being. The 18-foot ceiling heights will be extremely beneficial for storage and the location adjacent to [Route] 295 will shorten the distance to clients situated throughout Maryland and D.C. The large selection of dining options within close proximity to BWI Tech Park and the opportunity for building signage were also determining factors in our decision.”