Vista Equity Partners acquires Sonatype

Sonatype, a Fulton-based company that scales DevOps through open source governance and software supply chain automation, has signed a definitive agreement to receive a majority investment from Vista Equity Partners, an investment firm focused on empowering and growing enterprise software, data and technology-enabled companies that are reinventing industries and catalyzing change.

Sonatype provides open source health and hygiene data called Nexus Intelligence. This data is aggregated from a vast number of public and private sources utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence. It is then curated with human expertise and infused into a suite of Nexus products. The partnership with Vista will allow Sonatype to further fast-track growth and enhance its Nexus product portfolio.

Sonatype has posted annual revenue growth close to 250 percent over the past three years. More than 60 of the Fortune 100 companies depend on Sonatype’s Nexus products and OSS solutions to automate the modern software supply chain, including eight of the top 10 U.S. and European banks, eight of the top 10 U.S. credit card companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. tech companies and four out of five U.S. Armed Forces.

“Open source tools are an invaluable resource that enable companies and developers to keep up with the demand to deliver software applications at a rapidly accelerating pace,” said Patrick Severson, Principal at Vista Equity Partners. “[Sonotype has] built an impressive business and an innovative portfolio of products that empower software development teams to continuously innovate responsibly and with the highest quality and most secure open source across every stage of the digital supply chain.”