Visit Annapolis turns memories into cash

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) is recognizing and helping support locals and businesses that hold a special place in the hearts of area residents and visitors.

The VAAAC has kicked off a “Remember When…” campaign that’s designed to capture some of the many memories that are likely to come to mind as more area businesses re-open with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and residents and visitors begin patronizing some of their favorite haunts once again.

“This is a great opportunity for people to give a shout-out to the locals and businesses that have made a difference in their lives through their hospitality, their willingness to go the extra mile, their superior service and more,” said VAAAC Board Chair Gary Jobson.

Interested individuals are invited to upload their memories along with a video or image at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdUGL6O17xnXlv2GUeT5r9240P1T34YAwSfPe7XobTeXwcU1Q/viewform by June 30. They can provide their favorite business with additional exposure by sharing their story along with a video or image on social media with #RememberWhen, tagging the business and @VisitAnnapolis.

Visit Annapolis will review the submissions and present awards of $500 each for up to six businesses. Winners can use the money to assist with their own COVID-19 recovery or designate it for the benefit of a COVID-19-related cause of their choice. Access “Remember When…” campaign images at www.dropbox.com/sh/6oahfookfsq1ig7/AADJ-Rnh_14yTgyhRTnXFcyYa?dl=0.