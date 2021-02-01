Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County launches websites to bolster vacation planning

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) has launched three newly designed websites engineered to make it easier than ever before for individuals to research, plan and visit the destination. In addition to streamlined navigation and a host of new offerings, the enhanced Visit Annapolis, Visit BWI & Beyond, and Annapolis Discovered sites provide members of the VAAAC team with in-house, on-site capabilities for updating content 24/7.

VAAAC Chairman of the Board Gary Jobson said having the hands-on capability to modify information immediately is crucial in a COVID-19 world. “Being able to provide accurate, up-to-date information in a timely manner is key to building trust, confidence, and loyalty with our members, visitors and the local community,” said Jobson. “If we can serve them well during challenging times, they’ll know they can count on us in good times as well.”

While each of the websites has a unique look, they are all seamlessly connected, making it easy for visitors to navigate from one site to another to map out their travel plans. The Visit Annapolis site focuses on Annapolis and the surrounding Anne Arundel County countryside. The Visit BWI & Beyond site is a gateway to exploring the BWI/Arundel Mills region, and the Annapolis Discovered site is home to an ever-growing inventory of print and video blogs written by a cadre of area residents who provide inside scoops on the food, lifestyle, history, and maritime heritage of the destination.

The new websites were designed by Simpleview, the travel and tourism industry’s leading provider of destination management systems, content management systems, website design, digital marketing and mobile technologies.

