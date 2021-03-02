Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County appoints new executive director 

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) has appointed Kristen Pironis as its new executive director. She joins the organization after 16 years with the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association & Foundation, most recently as executive vice president of marketing and communications. Pironis officially assumes the reins at VAAAC on Monday, April 19.

As Pironis wraps up her tenure at her previous position, she plans to start laying the groundwork for her new role at VAAAC. “I’ll begin talking with VAAAC’s partners, with elected and government officials. I want to learn how to balance their needs, their wants, their expectations,” she said. “Their feedback will help to inform VAAAC’s direction moving forward. We’re going to need a near term, post COVID-19 plan that looks a year to 18 months out. Concurrent with that, we’ll need to develop a long-term strategic plan that addresses the next five years.”

“Kristen brings a wealth of strategic planning, operations, and governance experience to the organization. Her collaborative skills and mission-driven focus will be key as VAAAC works to help revitalize Annapolis and Anne Arundel County’s tourism industry post COVID-19 and beyond,” said VAAAC Chairman of the Board Gary Jobson. “The board of directors and VAAAC team are eager to work with Kristen to help explore and enhance tourism opportunities throughout the county at this pivotal time.”

Pironis was selected from a pool of 90 candidates who applied for the position during a three-month nationwide search conducted by the Ellicott City-based recruiting firm HR Strategy Group.