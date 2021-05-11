Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County and Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp. push tourism ‘Road to Recovery’

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) and Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp. (AAWDC) are teaming up to host a Thursday, June 10 virtual hiring event to help hospitality industry employers connect with qualified workers as they gear up for increased business following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

VAAAC Executive Director Kristen Pironis and AAWDC President and CEO Kirk Murray used the occasion of the 38th annual National Travel & Tourism Week (NTTW) celebration (May 2-8) to announce the collaborative effort to connect businesses in need of employees with individuals seeking jobs as the destination’s hospitality industry travels the road to economic recovery.

Employers registered for the 10 a.m. hiring event will have the opportunity to post a company biography, job openings and descriptions, and their federal employer identification number in their virtual booth. Businesses are invited to provide up to four links to their social media channels and websites. On the day of the event, recruiters will have the ability to welcome job candidates to their site for one-on-one meetings in a video chat format. Behind the scenes, members of the AAWDC team will help to facilitate and control the flow of job seekers to the recruitment booths.

To help ensure maximum turnout for the hiring event, VAAAC and AAWDC will host a virtual information session at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 for individuals seeking employment in the travel and tourism industry. Individuals interested in attending the VAAAC/AAWDC information session and hiring event can sign up by completing a form on the job board.

Event speakers include Pironis; staff members from AAWDC; BWI Arundel Mills Hospitality Alliance President Ray Cajudoy; and David Ludwig from the Hotel, Culinary Arts and Tourism Institute at Anne Arundel Community College.

The VAAAC/AAWDC June events are part of larger four-week VAAAC recruitment campaign that kicked off on May 10 and runs through June 11. Via radio, digital display, and social media advertising, the organization will be encouraging friendly, talented, motivated, hard-working individuals to “Apply Now.” The ads will drive job seekers to a newly created VAAAC Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality job board on the VAAAC website.

A May 3 addition to the VAAAC website, the job board allows member businesses to potentially reach more job applicants by posting openings on the organization’s aggregate website that attracts more than 50,000 users monthly.