Vision Technologies reappraised at CMMI Level 3

Vision Technologies of Glen Burnie has been successfully reappraised at Level 3 of the new CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration for Services (CMMI-SVC) version 2.0. CMMI is a capability improvement framework providing organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. Vision’s practices consistently provide high-quality results using CMMI principles.

“CMMI validates Vision’s capability to deliver an outstanding, outcome-driven customer experience,” said Vision Vice President of Professional Services Pete Morneau. “It is also a testament to Vision’s 20-plus years and helps ensure our success on projects as we continue to experience rapid growth in response to increasing demand for our unique capabilities.”