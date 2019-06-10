Vision Technologies Reaches $1B in Revenue

Vision Technologies, a Glen Burnie-based systems integrator, has reached the $1 billion revenue mark for the first time since the company’s inception 19 years ago.

In May 2000, John Shetrone, Jr., and Kevin Nolan founded Vision Technologies. After launching the business in a single room above Shetrone’s garage, Vision closed the year with revenue of $800,000 and 10 employees. Each year since, the company has shown remarkable growth in revenue, with the increase in clients and employees. On its 10-year anniversary, Vision employed 316 people with annual revenue at $78,971,000.

Now entering its 20th year, Vision boasts 570 employees in 25 states and anticipates annual revenues to be $130 million. The company has outgrown its corporate headquarters in Glen Burnie and will be relocating to a larger facility in Anne Arundel County in 2020.