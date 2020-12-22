Vision Technologies offers ‘Technology on Demand’

Vision Technologies, a Glen Burnie-based network integrator with national and global reach, announces an innovative way to consume integrated technology solutions as a service. The Technology as a Services (TaaS) solution is a monthly subscription-based agreement that encompasses the design, build and support. These services allow businesses to focus on their mission instead of worrying about the technology or upfront capital needed to secure work environments.

To keep organizations on track in the face of the rapid evolution of technology, Vision offers a Technology Refresh Assurance Commitment (TRAC). TRAC protects the solution from obsolescence. At any point during the subscription, clients have the option to refresh or replace the solution knowing that they have a future-proof subscription. The agreement includes warranties and Managed Services Center (MSC) support over the contract term.

“It’s Technology-on-Demand,” states Al Saxon, Vision’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “With the introduction of TaaS, customers now have the option to consume innovative solutions as a traditional or subscription-based offering. Solutions can be replaced during the term of the agreement, too. The timing is perfect since the program is designed to help businesses when cash flow is tight.”