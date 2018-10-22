Vision Technologies Awarded Large Contracts

Glen Burnie-based Vision Technologies has announced two new deals that total more than $93 million. One deal is with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which awarded the company a comprehensive information technology (IT) cabling and AV solution order under the General Services Administration (GSA) Connections II contract. The five-task order awards allow the SEC to spend up to $60 million with Vision during the next seven years.

Vision was also awarded a complete IT support contract with a ceiling value of $33.6 million by Northampton County, Pa. Under this potential 13-year, IT-managed services contract, Vision will provide full-time staff to manage all IT services for the county leadership and all its departments, from the director of information services to the IT help desk staff, and all IT services/staff in between.