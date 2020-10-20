Vision Tech offers solution for return-to-work

Glen Burnie-based Vision Technologies, a network integrator, announced a financial solution for unanticipated return-to-work (RTW) investments. The Protection as a Services (PaaS) solution is a subscription-based agreement with monthly payments that encompasses the design, build and support of security solutions.

These services allow businesses to focus on their mission instead of worrying about the technology or upfront capital needed to secure work environments.

To keep organizations on track in the face of the rapid evolution of technology, Vision offers a Technology Refresh Assurance Commitment (TRAC). TRAC protects the solution from obsolescence. At any point during the subscription, clients have the option to refresh or replace the solution knowing that they have a future-proof subscription. The agreement includes warranties and Managed Services Center (MSC) support over the contract term all in one monthly payment.

“Anyone who bought a 1080p TV only to wish they had waited for 4K and now is seeing 8K on the horizon can understand the desire to future-proof technology purchases,” said Vice President and Security Business Unit Manager Rick Stuart. “Vision’s PaaS offering assures that you won’t be stuck tomorrow with yesterday’s technology.”

Vision’s PaaS offering extends to a wide variety of solutions including but not limited to: