Vision Tech featured in Super Bowl ad

Buffalo, N.Y.-based M&T Bank unveiled the latest chapter in its “Understanding What’s Important” campaign during Super Bowl LIII, and featured stories of its Baltimore-area business customers, including Glen Burnie-based Vision Technologies.

In the spot, which aired in the Baltimore, Buffalo and Harrisburg, Pa., markets, illustrates how it has grown from five to 500 employees with the help of the bank. It was part of M&T’s campaign of eight commercials showcasing the lender’s customers. Five focused on Baltimore-area businesses and a city school, and will be shown throughout the year across seven states on television, in print and on social media.