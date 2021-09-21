Vision Innovation Partners completes 19th acquisition

Vision Innovation Partners, of Annapolis, has acquired Ophthalmic Associates, a provider of integrated eye care services with five locations in Western Pennsylvania. The acquisition enhances Vision Innovation Partners’ significant presence in Pennsylvania and further strengthens its growing network of ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the mid-Atlantic.

“We are delighted that the paths of Ophthalmic Associates and Vision Innovation Partners have aligned. Since its founding in 1905, Ophthalmic Associates has been the trusted vision care provider to communities across six counties in Western Pennsylvania. Our partnership with Vision Innovation Partners will allow us to share best practices, achieve operational efficiencies and enhance the growth of our practice,” said Dr. John Brozetti and Dr. Joel A. Bezek.

Vision’s footprint now includes 55 practice locations and 10 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.