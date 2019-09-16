Vision Innovation Partners acquires Washington Eye Specialists

Vision Innovation Partners, of Annapolis, has acquired Washington Eye Specialists, an ophthalmology practice in Washington, D.C. The acquisition further expands Vision Innovation Partners’ growing network of ophthalmology practices in the mid-Atlantic region, which includes a Select Eye Care location in Elkridge.

Vision Innovation Partners’ acquisition of Washington Eye Specialists – its ninth in just two years – demonstrates its continued commitment to recruiting top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic.

“Vision Innovation Partners has a strong reputation for clinical excellence across the mid-Atlantic region and we are delighted to benefit from the shared resources of a fully integrated ophthalmology platform,” said Dr. Cameron Ghafouri of Washington Eye Specialists.