Vision Innovation Partners acquires Omni Eye 

Vision Innovation Partners, of Annapolis, has acquired Omni Eye Specialists, a multi-specialty ophthalmology group in the Baltimore metro area. Complete with six locations, Omni has a long and esteemed history of providing the highest level of comprehensive medical eye care services.

This acquisition strengthens Vision’s presence in the Baltimore market and further expands its growing network of ophthalmology practices in the mid-Atlantic.

“Joining Vision Innovation Partners enhances the services we can provide to our patient base and community, including the use of two state-of-the-art surgical centers with convenient locations in Towson and Columbia, and access to a network of eye doctors in the region who will further complement the services we provide to our patients. I am very encouraged that our partnership with Vision Innovation Partners will be a fruitful one for many years to come,” said Dr. Ivan Garcia, M.D., medical director of Omni Eye Specialists.