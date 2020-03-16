Vision Innovation Partners acquires Baltimore Eye

Vision Innovation Partners has acquired Baltimore Eye Physicians, an ophthalmology practice with two locations (including one surgery center) in Baltimore. The acquisition further expands Annapolis-based Vision’s growing network of ophthalmology practices in the mid-Atlantic.

“We are pleased to be a part of the Vision Innovation Partners organization,” said Dr. Marcos Doxanas, the founder of Baltimore Eye Physicians. “The opportunity to join a leading organization with an expansive network of clinicians will allow us to adopt best practices, achieve operational efficiencies and meaningfully enhance our practice.”

“Vision Innovation Partners is growing rapidly as we continue to identify high-quality, well-managed practices to add to our platform,” said Vision Innovation Partners CEO Michael Dunn. “Dr. Doxanas and his colleagues at Baltimore Eye Physicians have a longstanding reputation for providing world-class patient care and will be a perfect fit for our organization.”

Vision Innovation Partners’ footprint now includes 29 practice locations and seven surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.