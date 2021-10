Vision Innovation Partners acquire See Clearly Vision

Vision Innovation Partners, an Annapolis-based eye care platform, has acquired See Clearly Vision, an eye care practice with locations in Tysons Corner and Arlington, Va. The acquisition expands Visions’ presence in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and further enhances its growing network of ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the mid-Atlantic.

“In addition to See Clearly Vision’s remarkable reputation for providing premier clinical care, Dr. Rajesh Rajpal and his team also have an impressive dedication to research, clinical trials and continuing education,” said Vision Innovation Partners CEO Michael Dunn. “Their commitment to outstanding patient care and advancements in the ophthalmic field make them an excellent fit for Vision Innovation Partners.”