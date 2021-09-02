Vision Innovation acquires Northeastern Eye Institute

Annapolis-based Vision Innovation Partners has acquired Northeastern Eye Institute, the largest and most comprehensive eye care center in Northeastern Pennsylvania, complete with 15 locations and one ambulatory surgery center. The acquisition further strengthens Vision Innovation Partners’ presence throughout Pennsylvania and expands its growing network of ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the mid-Atlantic region.

Vision Innovation Partners’ footprint now includes 50 practice locations and 9 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the health care and consumer sectors.