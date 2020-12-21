Vision awarded $13M for USPS cellular solutions

Vision Technologies, of Glen Burnie, has been awarded an In-Building Cellular Solutions contract by the United States Postal Service.

“This is a great opportunity for Vision to support the enhancement of indoor cellular coverage in many of its facilities nationwide,” stated Tom Cuneo, vice president of business development.

Mike Foss, business unit manager of Vision’s Mobility Practice added, “The Mobility Business Unit is excited to get started on this wonderful opportunity with USPS and our channel partner, Zinwave. The entire team at Vision worked very hard to put this together and the award will help showcase our National Delivery capabilities.”