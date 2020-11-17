Virtual acupuncture telehealth available for free

Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) is now offering complimentary virtual acupuncture telehealth visits to Maryland residents.

A typical acupuncture in-person visit includes treatment with needles but there is much more that occurs and these other aspects can be provided via telehealth.

Part of the underlying wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine is its focus on self-care and health promotion.

MUIH acupuncturists are educated in movement therapy such as qi gong and T’ai chi. They can impart dietary advice, lead people through breathing exercises and body awareness techniques, and some also suggest herbs.

Additionally, they can guide clients through self-applied acupressure treatments.

The free telehealth services will be provided by MUIH students under the supervision of a licensed practitioner.

“We are committed to providing the community with uninterrupted care, holistic health tools, and relationship-centered attention to our clients,” said Michelle McNear, Ph.D., director of the Natural Care Center at MUIH.

To schedule a free visit or request more information call the Natural Care Center at 410-888-9048 ext. 6614 or send an email message to naturalcarecenter@muih.edu.