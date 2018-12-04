Versant Health, Transitions Optical Partner on Vision Loss Simulator

Linthicum-based Versant Health, a national managed eye health and vision plan company, has partnered with Transitions Optical to create a Vision Loss Simulator to help people see how failing eye health can impact your vision. The Vision Loss Simulator was sent to 10,000 vision care providers to use in their practice to educate their patients. With this tool, viewers can see through the eyes of someone living with glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, presbyopia, glare and macular degeneration.

“The Vision Loss Simulator allows patients to see for themselves ‘what if’ long before the reality of any potential vision impairment sets in, as well as allowing caregivers to see for themselves the impact vision loss is having on their loved ones,” said Nate Kenyon, vice president of provider operations and support, Versant Health.