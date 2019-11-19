Versant Health announces sponsorship of LPGA Pro Lizette Salas

Versant Health, a Linthicum-based national managed eye health and vision plan company, has announce its sponsorship of LPGA professional Lizette Salas.

Lizette Salas is a graduate of the University of Southern California. Since joining the LPGA in 2012, Lizette has earned 29 career Top 10s, including winning the Kingsmill Champion tournament in 2014. Additionally, she was a member of the Solheim Cup team in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Currently, Lizette is ranked no. 13 in the Top 100 Money List, no. 18 in the Rolex Ranking and no. 25 in the CME Ranking. She was also featured in the LPGA’s Drive On campaign with her “Where I Come From” video.