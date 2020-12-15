Vegan bakery to open in Long Reach

Vegan Soul Bakery will be the newest addition during Columbia’s Long Reach Village Center revitalization, occupying approximately 2,393 square feet. Family-owned and operated, the bakery offers one of the broadest selections of vegan food and desserts in the country and is the first of its kind in Columbia. It also offers nationwide shipping and has previously distributed its products in local vegan restaurants and grocery stores throughout the region.

Vegan Soul Bakery has been in popular demand at local farmer’s markets in Howard County as well as the Fell’s Point, Canton, Havre De Grace and Waverly neighborhoods of Baltimore City, also offering full vegan cuisine and vegan desserts at large events such as Artscape for several years.

In the past year, more than 45,000-square-feet of office and retail space has been leased, including 25,000-square-feet of the space that previously housed Safeway. The Village Center was built in the late 1970s and was designed to meet a variety of residential, office and commercial needs.

The Long Reach Rising goal is to help stabilize the area through maintenance, repair, beautification, and placemaking at the center. Vegan Soul Bakery joins VM Services, Howard International Grocer, Blooming Hope Dominican Salon, Roving Radish, Manneq Art, Head Start, Every Kid Can Cook, Roll Up N Dye, the Columbia Arts Center, the Stonehouse Community Center, the African Art Museum of Maryland, and new Howard County Arts Council artists’ studios.