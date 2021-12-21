Varen Technologies receives strategic investment

Varen Technologies of Columbia announced that it has received a strategic investment from Godspeed Capital Management, a lower middle-market defense and government services, solutions, and technology-focused private equity firm. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Following the transaction, Varen Technologies will remain headquartered in Columbia and continue to be led by President/CEO Marty Leshin and the existing management team.

Godspeed Capital plans to meaningfully invest in Varen Technologies by increasing investments in technology, talent acquisition, business development, corporate infrastructure, and strategic acquisitions to improve Varen Technologies’ support of existing customers and to strategically expand into complementary markets.

“Over nearly two decades, Varen Technologies has strived to become the leading advisor and technical partner to our clients, supporting their success across a spectrum of cybersecurity and intelligence mission challenges as they work to help our Nation’s leaders and major government departments,” said Marty Leshin. “We are proud to partner with Godspeed Capital, whose expertise across the cybersecurity and intelligence marketplace, combined with its collaborative investment approach, will help to guide our business through its next phase of growth in this dynamic and critical market segment.”

The company employs more than 160 highly specialized software and systems engineers, with nearly 100 percent holding high-level security clearances, to provide intelligence expertise and superior solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities to meet the evolving challenges of today’s security environment.