VarcoMac acquired by Therma Holdings

Therma Holdings LLC, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, has acquired VarcoMac LLC, an Odenton-based provider of electrical systems and solutions serving the commercial, institutional and government markets.

VarcoMac operates in the data center, health care and high technology industries. Services range from the design-assist delivery of electrical systems, to comprehensive ongoing and preventative maintenance arrangements throughout the lifecycle of buildings.

“VarcoMac’s strong base of service and maintenance – with a focus on complex systems in mission-critical environments – expands our service offerings, customer and geographic reach. VarcoMac’s high-quality workforce and experienced management team share our culture, values and commitment to delivering superior service and value to our customers,” said Therma CEO Jeff Sprau.

Shane Wilemon, president of VarcoMac, will operate as VarcoMac LLC, a subsidiary of Therma Holdings LLC, said, “We look forward to joining the Therma family and building upon the work we’ve done over the past 37 years to serve our customers, propel our growth and provide new opportunities for our employees.”