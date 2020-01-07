Vantage Point’s management firm Ranked No. 1

Residences at Vantage Point, managed by Life Care Services (LCS), ranked highest in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study.

LCS achieved the highest score in all seven study factors: resident services and activities; community staff; food and beverage; new resident orientation; resident cost; community and grounds; and resident apartment unit. LCS, the nation’s second-largest senior living operator, scored 843 on a 1,000-point scale, a full 49 index points above the second-highest performing senior living organization.

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study examines industry-level performance metrics of senior living providers and highlights the best practices that are critical to customer satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty. The study’s comprehensive view of the senior living resident experience provides an independent and objective measure of the overall satisfaction levels among U.S. customers.

To acquire data, J.D. Power surveyed 3,021 residents, family members and friends of residents living in independent living, assisted living or memory care communities across the United States.