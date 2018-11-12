Vantage House Opens Memory Care Apartments

Residences at Vantage House, of Downtown Columbia, has opened Monterey Place, a dedicated memory care neighborhood, within its community. Vantage House recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion for residents to provide specialized memory care, additional dining venues, fitness and recreational spaces, as well as other enhancements. Also announced as part of the community’s overall evolution is a rebranding and renaming of the community to Residences at Vantage Point.

Monterey Place includes 24 private apartments and homelike shared spaces. Assistance is provided with daily living needs, such as bathing, dressing and meals, as well as medication management, with 24/7 staff availability. Monterey Place is a Hearthstone Institute Certified Center of Excellence, and follows an innovative evidence-based approach to improve quality of life and reduce common symptoms of memory loss.