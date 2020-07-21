VAACC reopens visitors center

Area residents and visitors in search of information about Annapolis and Anne Arundel County can count on personalized service from trained volunteers at Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) Visitors Center once again.

The security and sanitation measures and equipment outlined below were made possible through a $10,000 Customer and Employee Protection (CEP) grant that the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. awarded to VAAAC last month.

A maximum of 11 visitors will be allowed in the center at one time. While waiting for assistance, six-foot floor markers will make it easy for guests to maintain social distancing. Posters encouraging cough/sneeze etiquette and hand hygiene, automatic hand-sanitizer stations, and plexiglass partitions at information stations will help ensure additional protection for all.

VAAAC is following CDC-recommended guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting high-touch points. EPA-approved sanitizing products will be used every half-hour ― or more often as necessary. Entry and exit doors will remain open as often as possible to provide extra ventilation.

To provide an extra layer of protection for VAAAC employees, volunteers, and visitors, VAAAC has had the 26 West Street Visitors Center professionally cleaned via a vaporization technology that disinfects, sanitizes and decontaminates with a Department of Defense-approved electrostatic disinfection system designed the kill 99.9 percent of surface viruses and bacteria for up to 28 days.