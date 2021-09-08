VAAAC/AAWDC to host hiring event

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) and Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp. (AAWDC) are teaming up once again to help hospitality industry employers connect with qualified workers during a complimentary in-person hiring event at the Crowne Plaza Annapolis at 173 Jennifer Road on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. until noon.

VAAAC Executive Director Kristen Pironis said while economic recovery from COVID-19 has begun, the hospitality industry has miles to go before revenue streams will return to pre-pandemic levels, and jobs are key to the recovery equation.

“Consumers are out and about,” said Pironis. “They’re driving greater distances. They’re shopping, dining out, and staying in hotels. To further the benefits of this growing consumer confidence, Annapolis and Anne Arundel County’s hospitality businesses need to be fully staffed and ready to serve.”

AAWDC President and CEO Kirkland Murray concurred. As he sees it, “Economic recovery of the hospitality industry is a long-haul effort. Many factors come into play, but the ability to hire and train a skilled workforce is crucial to achieving long term success. Bringing businesses and job seekers together is what AAWDC does best. Our organization is committed to working with VAAAC, local hospitality industry businesses, and area job seekers to help ensure the hospitality industry will have the skilled workforce it needs to be competitive and to provide our residents with the opportunity to pursue their full career potential.”

To help ensure maximum turnout for the Sept. 29 hiring event, VAAAC will run an advance hospitality industry recruitment campaign. Ads will direct job seekers to visit www.ApplyAnneArundel.com to access a list of hospitality industry job openings in the county. In addition, the VAAAC site will include a link job seekers can use to register for the event at Crowne Plaza Annapolis.

Hospitality industry employers who would like to participate in the hiring event are invited to email Scott Wallace, AAWDC’s Business Solutions Manager, at swallace@aawdc.org. There is no charge for businesses to participate.