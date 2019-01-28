USRA Forms Earth From Space Institute

The Columbia-based Universities Space Research Association (USRA) has formed the Earth from Space Institute. Located within USRA’s Columbia headquarters, the institute aims to conduct research and application studies enabled by space-based observational technology and data systems. It will be led by Miguel Román, who previously served as a research scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, in Greenbelt.

The center will attract scientists, engineers and other professionals to develop new products and establish partnerships across space agencies, universities and other entities, as staff will embed with government, academia, civil society groups and non-governmental organizations. The institute is oriented toward “serving societal needs to better respond to natural and human-driven changes in the Earth system,” according to USRA.