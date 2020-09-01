USNA, St. John’s College sign dorm agreement

The U.S. Naval Academy and St. John’s College signed an agreement for midshipmen to utilize St. John’s College (SJC) dormitory capacity this fall.

In response to COVID-19, USNA set aside approximately 130 contingency rooms in its Bancroft Hall dormitory for quarantine and isolation requirements, if needed, creating the need for several hundred midshipmen to reside elsewhere during the fall semester.

Roughly 375 midshipmen will transition from Bancroft Hall to dormitory rooms on SJC campus, just outside the walls of the Academy, in the coming weeks. This will allow for additional midshipmen to return to Annapolis for the fall semester. Officer and senior enlisted leadership will also work on site at SJC, as they would in Bancroft Hall.

The contract, which also encompasses the use of several offices for leadership along with several study rooms, runs through the end of the fall semester. Further details will be released from USNA as it becomes available.

Earlier this summer St. John’s College announced their decision to move to online-only instruction for the fall semester, leaving its campus housing unoccupied. The decision was based exclusively on the health and wellness of its college community and the capacity of a small liberal arts college to safely navigate the rapidly-changing conditions of the pandemic.